Speaking on Tuesday (October 25), Devonshire ward councillor Steve Wallis confirmed that he had become an independent after resigning from the council’s Lib Dem group last week.

Cllr Wallis said his decision was solely due to the group’s support for the return of Airbourne — an event he has previously criticised for its environmental impact.

Cllr Wallis is the second Lib Dem to resign over the issue, joining Cllr Jonathan Dow who had resigned a few days before him.

Steve Wallis

The issue had come to a head during a scrutiny committee meeting held on Monday, October 10.

During the meeting, councillors from both the Lib Dems and Conservatives voted unanimously to support the return of Airbourne in 2023, as long as the event took steps to reduce its carbon emissions. This support does not amount to confirmation of the event going ahead, however.

Cllr Dow spoke during the meeting, calling on the committee not to support the airshow returning due to its environmental impact.

Cllr Wallis was on holiday at the time (the meeting having been rescheduled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II), but had submitted a written statement setting out his objections to the event continuing.

Since then both councillors have questioned the quality of the evidence on which the committee made their decision, arguing that they should have at least sought further information before voting.