The reserved matters application for access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale was approved by Chichester District Council on land east of Manor Road.

It is the second of a two-phase development for 193 total homes on 7ha of currently agricultural land, with the first application for 119 homes already gaining approval from the council.

The development will have 30 per cent affordable housing with 54 homes for open market, and 22 homes mixed between affordable rent and shared ownership properties, with all of the market homes being two, three or four bed homes – leaving all six, one bed flats to be affordable housing.

Two objections on behalf of the neighbouring ASDA were submitted, asking for the site to be redesigned for noise reduction purposes, as they say they will not be held responsible for future noise complaints from new residents for current activities.