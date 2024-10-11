SEND pupils will be hit by VAT plans, says Chichester MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jess Brown-Fuller, the Liberal Democrat MP for Chichester, warned fellow MPs that Labour’s plans to introduce standard rate VAT on private schools will impact children with special needs in her constituency.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking in a debate on the issue in the House of Commons, Jess pointed out that there are three independent schools in the Chichester area that will be impacted by Labour’s plans to introduce 20% VAT on private education.

Although children with Special Educational Needs are supposed to be exempt from the tax, the exemption only applies if they have an Educational Health Care Plan (EHCP) that names the school on the plan. Jess pointed out that many children in the independent sector have been diagnosed SEND but do not have an EHCP in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the independent schools in the constituency has 29 children with diagnosed SEND but only one child has an EHCP, said Jess, adding that West Sussex County Council is ranked the fifth worst in England and Wales for processing EHCPs, where only “3.6% of EHCPs are given within the statutory framework of 20 weeks.”

Given the existing crisis in special needs provision, “there needs to be more support in dealing with the deluge that this policy will cause County Councils,” she told The House.