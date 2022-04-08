Sensational Green by-election win in Storrington and Washington

Joan Grech was elected for Storrington and Washington today receiving 1,281 votes, ahead of Conservative Daniel Hall (943) and Lib Dem Pascal Roberts (453).

The by-election was held after Tory Jim Sanson stepped down.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in 2019, the Greens gained their first two seats at HDC with Michael Croker elected for Bramber, Upper Beeding and Woodmancote and Bob Platt returned for Steyning and Ashurst.

Joan Grech, new councillor for Storrington and Washington

At the same elections, the party also gained seats in Chichester, Arun and Mid Sussex, then in 2021 picked up its first seats at Adur and West Sussex County Council.

Ms Grech has lived in Storrington for 14 years.

After finishing her Psychology degree, she joined the Civil Service in 1983. She worked in information technology and, 27 years later, ended her career there as Head of Information Assurance in the Ministry of Justice. She then worked in private industry for five years.

She worked hard through the first lockdown, delivering a stack of Storrington Hub contact cards to the village and cares about the environment too, proving that as a hardworking volunteer for both the Sandgate and Storrington Conservation Societies. Most weekends, she is out planting trees and clearing scrub.

After her election win, she said: “I am delighted with the result. It is clear the villages of Cootham, Storrington, Sullington and Washington are ready for change.

“Having spoken to hundreds of residents over the past few weeks it is clear that people are fed up with being taken for granted and ignored. I will be the kind of councillor who is available to residents.