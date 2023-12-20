‘Severe’ Hailsham postal delivery delays: Weaden MP raises concerns with senior Royal Mail representatives
Nusrat Ghani said she was ‘appalled’ by the reports of delays that some Hailsham households had experienced recently.
The MP said several Wealden constituents had been in touch about the disruption with some Hailsham residents saying they had received no post for a fortnight.
She met with senior representatives from Royal Mail to raise their concerns and seek assurances that service would improve before Christmas.
Ms Ghani said: “I recognise the importance of a prompt and reliable postal service.”
She continued: "Having already made written representations to raise individual cases of residents, I stressed these concerns at a meeting with senior Royal Mail representatives and demanded assurances that there is a clear plan in place to urgently improve the frequency and reliability of postal service for all constituents across Wealden. I understand that the delivery delays have been caused by high levels of staff sickness and absences and I was pleased to secure commitments that resources are being redirected to Hailsham to recover service levels and restore consistent and reliable service ahead of Christmas.
“I understand that all mail is being collected as normal and additional resources will also be deployed to help with deliveries into the new year.”
Royal Mail has confirmed that more than 16,000 extra seasonal workers are set to help with the increased post before Christmas. Ms Ghani added that Royal Mail started redirecting additional resources to Hailsham on Monday, December 18.