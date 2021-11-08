‘Shame that popular Horam touring caravan park will change to a static park’

Site entrance off Horam Road (Photo from Google Maps Street View)

On Thursday (November 4), Wealden District Council’s planning committee approved an application connected to the Horam Manor Touring Park, off of Horam Road.

The holiday park had been seeking permission to vary its existing planning conditions, allowing it to open all year round and introduce static caravans to the site. As part of this, it would reduce its maximum number of caravans from 110 to 86.

The application had been before the committee twice before, most recently in September, but was twice deferred as committee members sought further details about the proposals.

Proposed layout of the lodges

These included: the mix of static and touring caravans; the steps the applicant would take to monitor the length of stay; and details of what impact the proposals would have on the local sewerage system.

Since then, however, officers said the applicant has provided more details on these areas of concern. This includes more comprehensive information about its guest register and a commitment to install a new pumping system, which would reduce pressure on the sewerage network.

The applicant had also offered to amend another condition, which would limit the number of static caravans on site to 36. Previously the condition had been written the other way around, limiting touring caravans to no more than 50.

Even so, objections had been raised by ward councillors Bob Bowdler and Susan Stedman about the proposed changes and how it would impact on the local area and road network.

Cllr Stedman said: “I do support the full year-round use of this site. I think it is a gem at Horam. I think it is really popular and I think it would be a shame to change it from a touring park to a static park.

“I thank the applicants for going that extra mile, albeit it seems to have taken two years or even more, that they have come forward with an explanation of how the statics will be used and they have finally conceded that just pumping 36 units into an existing sewer that was mainly used for tents and caravans would not work.

“They have conceded that they will need to do some work and I thank them for that, but I’m still not happy about the fact this wonderful touring park will become a trailer park, I can’t think of the proper word.”

She added: “I look for support from the committee to refuse this application and maybe request them to come back and improve the touring site.”

Similar fears had been raised by Horam Parish Council, which had particular concerns about the higher occupancy putting pressure on a road leading into the site.

No objections had been raised by East Sussex Highways, however, and officers had recommended the application be approved.

This view was shared by the majority of the committee, which approved the proposals albeit with an extended condition requiring owners of static caravans to show evidence, in the form of a council tax bill, that they had a primary residence elsewhere.

The intention behind the condition was to ensure the caravans remain as holiday accommodation, rather than permanent residences.