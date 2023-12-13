​​A shelter with living green roof has been installed in a Worthing park to benefit families using the play area, dog walkers and other people passing through.

The Friends of West Worthing Park are delighted to announce the installation of a wooden public seating shelter in West Park, by Worthing Leisure Centre.

The hexagonal structure by Handspring Design features a living green roof with skylight, protective side windbreaks and seating for up to 10 people.

Complementary floor surfacing will be added once ground conditions stabilise.

Adrian Cothard, FOWWP chairman, said: "This new facility is a wonderful addition to our ever-improving play park. It will provide enhanced opportunities to enjoy our beautiful green space in all conditions and all seasons.

"The concept and design are intended to appeal universally to all stakeholders who use our park, from children, parents, the elderly plus our wonderful dog walking community who use the adjacent enclosed dog agility field.

"None of this would have been possible without fellow FOWWP member Maurice Pierce, Cllr Vicki Wells and Worthing parks and foreshore manager Steve McKenna, all of whom have been nothing short of brilliant.

"The best part of this funding is the long-awaited unblocking of Developer Contributions (CIL), with the last year seeing upwards of £577,000 being distributed to 45 community groups for projects such as celebrating black history, supporting sight loss, young people’s hubs and public parks. This has resulted in a big community gains at no cost to the council tax payer.”

1 . West Park The hexagonal structure by Handspring Design features a living green roof with skylight, protective side windbreaks and seating for up to 10 people Photo: The Friends of West Worthing Park

2 . West Park The hexagonal structure by Handspring Design features a living green roof with skylight, protective side windbreaks and seating for up to 10 people Photo: The Friends of West Worthing Park

3 . West Park The hexagonal structure by Handspring Design features a living green roof with skylight, protective side windbreaks and seating for up to 10 people Photo: The Friends of West Worthing Park