Shoreham group opposes 'really ugly development in towering blocks'

Adur District Council’s planning committee agreed that the review is much-needed during a meeting on Monday (October 3).

The Western Harbour Arm is expected to have a minimum of 1,100 new homes by 2032.

But a number of recent housing proposals have exceeded this scale and consequently do not match up with plans for delivering new infrastructure

Aerial view of Shoreham Harbour

This has left some Shoreham residents concerned that roads, schools, GP surgeries, and the sewer network could be overwhelmed.

It is hoped that a two-part review will help to guide future developments.

Part one will review schemes which have already been built or granted permission to see if they match infrastructure requirements, whereas part two will focus on design.

The review could inform a future Adur Local Plan which is akin to a development master-plan for the area.

Campaigners from Adur Residents Environmental Action (AREA) have called for a moratorium on all developments until the review is complete.

Speaking during Monday’s meeting Christine Gunter said: “I don’t want you to think that we’re completely against development, we’re not.

“What we’re against is really ugly development in towering blocks.”

Ms Gunter is concerned the review could be ‘tokenistic’ without public involvement.

A moratorium was ruled out by the council’s planning policy manager Moira Hayes who was keen to manage expectations.

“There’s a question as to whether the infrastructure and the level and type of infrastructure we identified then, is actually appropriate to mitigate the impact of the levels of development that are coming through now,” she said.

“I should be clear as to what the review probably can’t do: we’re not actually reviewing the Joint Area Action Plan itself; the review obviously can’t revoke planning permissions which have already been granted; and we’re also not able to put a freeze on this area, we can’t say no to more applications.”

A report before the planning committee outlined how sustainable infrastructure will not be included in the review.

It will instead focus on wastewater management, health and education provision, open space, transport and parking, and air quality.

Steve Neocleous (Con, Churchill), the council’s executive member for regeneration and strategic planning, will help to oversee the review.

“I’m very conscious of the cumulative effects and the pace at which these applications were coming through,” he said.

“Whilst I appreciate we can’t put a freeze on applications coming forward, it is an opportunity for us to just pause and take a look at what we’ve previously agreed and to look at how we can influence infrastructure providers to make sure that we’ve got the best result that we can for local residents.”

Mr Neocleous said he wants to encourage developers to ‘consult better’ with local residents.

ADC’s planning committee turned down two proposals for harbour-side flats last month.

Sticking points included parking, sewage and water management, and building scales.