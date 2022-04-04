Sidlesham bungalow plans submitted

Plans to build two bungalows in Sidlesham has been submitted to Chichester District Council. SUS-220404-170607001

The proposal will also see the demolition of an existing redundant greenhouse at Lockgate Nursery in Chichester.

In the design and access statement, applicant Mr Peter Ryan of Lockgate Nursery said: “My parents took over 72 Lockgate Road, Sidlesham in 1950, as LSA tenants.

“In 1983 my parents and I purchased the nursery. Since my parents passed away, I have been the sole owner.

“I have three children, two of whom live and work at the nursery, providing the help and support needed to run the business efficiently.

“My children and their partners are at a stage in their life when they wish to start a family of their own.

“As space in the existing house is limited and already overcrowded, they are at a crossroads, where they need to move away from the area, to somewhere less expensive to rent or buy to satisfy their housing needs.

“This would be very damaging to us, as the specialist help required to run the business, would be difficult to find and financially unviable.

“The only answer that would resolve the problem, is to replace the footprint of a dilapidated and unused greenhouse, with two houses.

“The benefit of this development, providing dwellings for the owner’s family, will enable them to care for the nursery and be together as one family unit.