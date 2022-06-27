Six new flats planned for Nutbourne

Plans for six new houses in Nutbourne have been submitted.

The plans will also see the demolition of the existing property on Inlands Road which will be converted into the six flats.

The proposal will seek to replace the existing detached dwelling on site with a building comprising of six, one and two bedroomed flats and create space for 11 car parking spaces to support the new tenants in the property,

The proposal also seeks to construct a single large, detached building set back into the site, with parking provision forward of the building and areas of communal amenity space to the south and west.

In the design an application statement by Smith Simmons and Partners, it said: “The scheme presents an opportunity to make more efficient use of the existing residential land in a sustainable location which has seen the redevelopment of large plots to deliver additional homes in the form small flats.

"It is considered that this application offers an opportunity to make the best use of the plot to provide additional small units of accommodation, which would assimilate with existing development within the immediate vicinity and appear as a single detached house within the street scene.

"Due to the size of the plot and the character of the area, a building constructed to appear as a large detached two-storey house would assimilate within the surrounding pattern of development.

"It is considered that the amount of residential development is appropriate within the Settlement Boundary and is balanced with its wider setting.”