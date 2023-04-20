Proposals for a major housing development in South Chailey have been rejected by Lewes planners.

On Wednesday (April 19), Lewes District Council’s planning committee refused to grant outline approval to build up to 56 homes on land to the west of the A275.

The scheme was primarily refused over its location and potential to harm the ‘rural’ character of the area, although the committee’s full concerns were broader.

Proposing refusal, Cllr Milly Manley (Green, Lewes Castle) said: “I don’t feel this is an application I can support, for many of the reasons that objectors have highlighted.

Application site

“The site is not in the neighbourhood plan and is outside the planning boundary. I am also concerned about the environmental impact.”

The decision went against officer advice, who warned that the council’s lack of an up-to-date local plan meant the reasons for refusal were unlikely to hold up at appeal.

In response to these warnings, Cllr Manley said: “I do respect what officers are saying. We are all in a difficult position, our local plan situation is a nightmare, but I don’t see the public benefit of losing biodiversity, countryside, wildlife and all the ecological benefits we get from spaces like this.

“I do understand that they are weak [reasons for refusal], but we don’t have much option and we have to keep fighting for our countryside.”

This view was not shared by all of the committee, with some feeling that stronger reasons for refusal could be found at a reserved matters stage.The refusal ultimately came down to the casting vote of committee chairman (and Chailey ward councillor) Sharon Davy.The scheme had previously been due for discussion at a meeting in February, but was deferred due to an unresolved issue with the application consultation process.

Essentially, the council could not confirm whether it had posted out neighbour notification letters to those who would be affected by the development.

In light of this, officers recommended the application be deferred to allow for “a full and clear formal re-consultation”.

As an outline scheme, the details of the proposals’ layout and housing mix would have had to be determined as part of a later application.