South Downs MP Andrew Griffith to host Q&A event with residents

In the run up to this year’s Parliament Week, Andrew Griffith MP is taking Parliament on the road and holding a rolling set of ‘In Conversation’ local events for residents this autumn.

In addition to his weekly surgery, regular surveys and corresponding with hundreds of constituents every month, local MP Andrew Griffith is trialling a new form of engagement with the residents whom he represents in Westminster.

Launching the initiative, Andrew said:

“Too many people feel remote from the important work that goes on in Parliament. As a former businessman myself, I recognise the headline party politics may be a turn off for many, but it is still Parliament that has to make important decisions on so many issues that the country faces.”

Arundel and South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith

“My new ‘In conversation’ series is a chance for residents to come along, to hear from me as their Parliamentary representative – not as a party politician – and to have an independent local journalist to put me on the spot. There will be a chance for the audience to ask questions too.”

The first event will be in Petworth on the 29th September followed by a second in Henfield on 20th October.

Respected local journalist, Gary Shipton, Editor of the West Sussex County Times, will Chair and interview Andrew. Gary is a member of the industry-wide Editors' Code committee which sets journalistic standards. Alongside his journalistic career, he is a Deputy Lieutenant of West Sussex, an unpaid role in which he helps to celebrate the county and those who make a real difference in it.

The plan is for additional events to follow and communities or residents are invited to nominated their own village or town to host an event. They are free to attend for local residents although prior registration is required for security.

Tickets for the event in Petworth on 29th September are available here: