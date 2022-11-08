Revised Parliamentary boundaries

Arundel and South Downs is currently represented by Andrew Griffith in Parliament, but the Boundary Commission for England suggested some radical changes in West Sussex.

Villages such as Steyning, Henfield, Storrington, Pulborough, West Chiltington and Amberley would have been paired with Shoreham, but this proved hugely unpopular.

Arundel would have been paired with Littlehampton.

However the BCE has revised its proposals published today (Tuesday November 8) with an Arundel and South Downs constituency retained.

Instead it will gain Midhurst and lose both Hassocks and Hurstpierpoint.

Horsham will remain largely the same, but lose Pease Pottage, Handcross, Ardingly and Balcombe to an East Grinstead & Uckfield seat.

The Commission has taken into consideration over 45,000 comments sent in by the public during the previous two stages of public consultation, and has changed nearly half of its initial proposals based on this feedback. A third and final consultation on the new map of revised constituency proposals is open now until December 5. The public are invited to view and comment on the new map at bcereviews.org.uk

The Commission is undertaking an independent review of all constituencies in England as requested by Parliament. The number of electors within each constituency currently varies widely due to population changes since the last boundary review. The 2023 Boundary Review will rebalance the number of electors each MP represents, resulting in significant change to the existing constituency map. As part of the review, the number of constituencies in England will increase from 533 to 543.

After this final consultation has closed on December 5, the Commission will analyse the responses and form its final recommendations. These will be submitted to Parliament by July 2023.