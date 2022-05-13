South of England Show 2022: Country Land and Business Association set to host awards celebrating Sussex

CLA South East, which represents farmers, landowners and rural businesses in Sussex, have a marquee on the main Ardingly Ring from Friday, June 10, to Sunday, June 12.

They aim to present a packed schedule of speakers, awards, breakfast, drinks and more.

CLA regional director Tim Bamford said: “We’re delighted to be at the South of England Show once again this year, it’s one of the most important agricultural shows in the country."

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith will be at the South of England Show 2022

On the first day the marquee will have a ‘levelling up’ theme, with a breakfast and keynote talk from MP Andrew Griffith.

He is set to talk about the Government’s levelling up programme and how it will impact rural communities.

The day will also see the return of the rural awards and drinks reception, celebrating the achievements of individuals, communities and businesses.

CLA director general Sarah Hendry will present the awards from 3.30pm, with the winner of the President’s Cup nominated by Action in Rural Sussex, the Woodpecker trophy recipient chosen by the Farming & Wildlife Advisory Group (FWAG), and the CLA Rose Bowl given to the Sussex Young Farmer of the Year on behalf of Sussex Young Farmers’ Club.

The CLA will be hosting awards celebrating the best of rural Sussex at the South of England Show

The marquee on the second day will focus on education and access, with the aim of promoting the Countryside Code, and there will be a live workshop and games with children.

The drinks and awards are free to attend, but must be booked at cla.org.uk.