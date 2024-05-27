Southern Water bosses’ bonuses hit £2.6m as Lib Dems call for Ofwat to be abolished
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Liberal Democrats have announced that their manifesto will include a plan to abolish Ofwat and replace it with a new regulator with real teeth that can crack down on water companies dumping filthy sewage into rivers and beaches.
The Liberal Democrats, who have led the campaign against sewage pollution for over three years, will unveil the boldest offering of any political party on the sewage scandal.
The party’s manifesto includes a pledge to scrap the current regulator Ofwat, and replace it with a new regulator with far more power.
It comes as the party has revealed that Southern Water bosses’ bonuses hit £2.6 since 2019 despite the ongoing sewage scandal.
The proposed new regulator by the Liberal Democrats would ban all water company executive bonuses, fine water companies for sewage pollution and ensure the industry is fully transparent with the public over their polluting habits.
The regulator would be applicable to the water industry in England and Wales.
Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett said: “The water industry is utterly broken and Ofwat has proven itself completely incapable of holding these polluting firms to account and protecting our area's environment.
“This Conservative government has failed to hold water companies to account. Our water industry needs top to bottom reform but Conservative Ministers have sat idly by as the sewage scandal has wrecked our waterways.
“Liberal Democrats here in Mid Sussex have led the campaign against sewage dumping and with our plans for a new regulator we would end these disgraceful bonuses and profits and make sure Southern Water has to protect our environment.”