Stone Cross housing development planned right next to A27 refused

Developers wanted to build on a rectangular strip of land at ‘Allsworthy’ to the west of Hailsham Road, part of which is currently occupied by mobile homes and caravans.

Outline permission was sought for 22 homes, with council officers recommending approval, but every single planning committee south member voted for refusal on Thursday (March 24).

Objectors argued that the green gap between Stone Cross and Hailsham should be preserved and highlighted last year’s decision where the council refused plans for 31 homes at nearby Sharnfold Farm.

The parcel of land where developers wanted to build 22 new homes

They also raised the fact the site was greenfield and outside any settlement boundary, existing traffic issues and the cramped proposed layout of the scheme.

However the applicant argued the site could not be compared to Sharnfold Farm as it was ‘much closer’ to Stone Cross.

But overall councillors gave the plans short shrift.

David White (Ind, Hellingly) suggested the homes would basically be ‘under’ the A27 and new residents would be affected by both air quality and traffic noise.

Tom Guyton-Day (Con, Heathfield South) added: “This site is quite unacceptable given its proximity to the A27.”

The application was refused due to the site breaching the development boundary and the quality of environment for future occupiers.