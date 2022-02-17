Storm Eunice forces postponement of key West Sussex County Council meeting

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning starting at 5am tomorrow (Friday February 18), stating there is a ‘good chance’ that flying debris could result in loss of life.

At the peak of the storm in early afternoon, gusts are forecast to rise to in excess of 70mph in inland areas and up to 80mph in coastal locations, before receding by evening.

The Met Office also suggested that residents should expect damage to buildings and homes, roads and railway lines to close and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

County Hall Chichester. Pic S Robards SR2105051 SUS-210505-160500001

West Sussex County Council was due to hold a meeting to set its budget on Friday (February 18), but with councillors travelling to County Hall in Chichester from all over West Sussex the prudent decision has been taken to postpone it.

Instead it will be moved to Monday February 28.

A council spokesman said: “Guidance states, do not drive unless your journey is really necessary.

“The safety of residents, members of the public, staff and councillors is our highest priority.