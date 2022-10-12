Support for Eastbourne Airbourne return - but efforts must be made to improve its carbon impact

On Monday (October 10), members of Eastbourne Borough Council’s overview and scrutiny committee said it would support the return of the town’s annual air show, as long as the event worked on reducing its carbon footprint in 2023.

The decision – which does not amount to confirmation of an Airbourne in 2023 - came off the back of a report debriefing the committee on this year’s event.

Much of the discussion centred around efforts to make the event more environmentally friendly than it had been in previous years. This, officers said, included a reduced number of air displays and a focus on hiring display teams which engage in carbon offsetting.

Airbourne 2022 Red Arrows (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the committee also heard that the details of the carbon reduction work were not expected to come forward until publication of a report into the environmental impact of the event.

The lack of these details saw criticism raised by Liberal Democrat councillor Jonathan Dow, who chairs the Eastbourne Borough Council Climate Change Strategic Panel. He said: “How can you as a scrutiny board in all conscience find it agreeable when there are so many draft figures and unsubstantiated evidence within this paper?

“I would urge you to reject, therefore, this event for the future and ensure EBC delivers on its environmental pledges. At the very least you should send this report back, requesting far more data.

“[This should be] data that is accurate, independent and substantiated and has not got clear bias towards the event continuing regardless of the promises, pledges and commitments made by the local authority of which you as a scrutiny panel are a part.”A similar sentiment was voiced in a written statement read on behalf of Devonshire ward councillor Steve Wallis (Lib Dem).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Airbourne 2022 (Photo by Jon & Joe Rigby)

Neither councillor was a member of the scrutiny committee which opted to support the event’s return as long as it made efforts to reduce its environmental impact in future years. In doing so, the committee also set out its view that the event is important to the economic wellbeing and reputation of the town as a visitor destination.

The stipulation for environmental improvements came through wording proposed by Cllr Josh Babarinde (Lib Dem), who argued the ultimate aim should be to make the event carbon neutral.

This wording was unanimously approved following debate but Conservative leader Robert Smart questioned if Airbourne could ever realistically be a carbon neutral event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Everybody must get realistic that there is an economic and environmental balance.

Airbourne 2022 (Photo by Jon & Joe Rigby)

“Clearly there are improvements that can continue to be made — and I think will continue to be made … but in reality in this discussion today we are talking about support for next year at this moment.”

Other environmental improvements discussed by the committee included works to reduce plastics and move away from diesel generators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There had also been a public relations campaign to encourage Airbourne visitors to use alternatives to cars when travelling to the event. However, the event coincided with a rail strike.

Committee members also heard how organisers had been asked to ensure the airshow was ‘cost neutral’ to the council this year. As part of this, organisers introduced a range of new income streams including grandstand seating, membership packages and financial contributions from local businesses.