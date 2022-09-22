Surface Horsham car park looks set to be decommissioned

London Road car park has 36 spaces for season ticket holders Monday to Friday, pay and display maximum stay of up to two hours on a Saturday and a pay and display £1.70 all day charge on a Sunday.

The car park was closed in 2020 so that the NHS could use the site for Covid-19 testing. Season ticket holders were offered spaces in other car parks, with many using Swan Walk.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After reviewing parking data, Horsham District Council announced proposals to decommission London Road and engaged with car park users, businesses and the public earlier this summer.

London Road Car Park in Horsham

The item is due to be discussed by cabinet members next Thursday (September 29).

According to officers since the start of the pandemic, the number of season tickets has reduced by 27 per cent ‘which is likely to be the result of office demand for nine to five Monday to Friday working changing’. They believe there is adequate space available for the old users at London Road to relocate.

If cabinet members agree to decommission the car park, officers would work on options for different uses of the site and bring a report back for any required decision making and potential spending.

A number of previous season ticket users fed back they find the car park very convenient for popping in and out of the office, while the Methodist Church also highlighted operational challenges, especially for people who are mobility impaired.