Sussex and Brighton receives confirmation as priority area for English devolution

The government’s devolution revolution has taken another step forward – and Sussex and Brighton is now set to get its own mayor with powers over housing, transport and other vital areas

Subject to local councils’ agreement, they will now be able to move forward with the creation of Mayoral Strategic Authorities.

Mayor-led authorities represent a proven model for unlocking regional growth, delivering on the government’s Plan for Change and putting more money into working people’s pockets, while also empowering them to direct change in their communities.

The government has also published reports on the responses received to the public consultations that took place in each DPP area earlier this year.

Minister for Local Government and English Devolution Jim McMahon OBE MP said: “We are taking the next step in our devolution revolution, shifting power out of Whitehall and into our communities as part of our Plan for Change.

“These sweeping new powers for communities will put them on the fast track to deliver growth, opportunities, transport and housing.

“The six devolution priority areas are leading the way towards a new era of devolved power in England and a stronger relationship between central and local government. We stand ready to work with local leaders in realising their areas’ incredible potential.”

Jim McMahon met with local leaders in Crawley in March to discuss plans for the future of local government in Sussex and Brighton.

Inaugural mayoral elections will take place in May 2026 for Norfolk and Suffolk, Greater Essex, Sussex and Brighton, and Hampshire and the Solent.

Following a request from the local authority leaders across Cumbria, and Cheshire and Warrington, the government has agreed to align inaugural mayoral elections in these two areas with the vast majority of local elections in May 2027.

The government will continue to work with affected councils over the summer, including confirming funding for new authorities, with thirty-year investment funds remaining a core part of the offer.

Funding will also be standardised to increase transparency and fairness.

The news follows the introduction of the new English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill in Parliament last week.

The Bill aims to de-centralise power and ignite regional growth, helping local people take back control of their regions.