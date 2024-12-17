Sussex could be set for mayor election amid 'devolution revolution'
The Daily Mail has reported that the deputy Prime Minister’s reforms will see areas with a current two-tier system of district/borough and county councils ‘streamlined into one authority covering around 500,000 people’.
It has been reported that these councils will come together in mayor-led 'strategic authorities' – covering areas with a population of at least 1.5million, with ‘powers over things such as planning and public transport’.
The article read: “Angela Rayner's 'devolution revolution' will create more directly elected mayors, who will have the powers to impose a 'mayoral precept' on top of council tax for large parts of England.
“Labour has insisted that the plan does not amount to super-councils and will increase local democracy, as decisions taken in Westminster are devolved to regional leaders.
“But the White Paper admits that one of the aims is to 'reduce the number of politicians' involved in decision-making, raising fears that they could in fact lessen democracy."
The Daily Mail’s writers stated that Mrs Rayner has ‘already signed off’ on the creation of mayors in Greater Lincolnshire and the combined authority of Hull and East Yorkshire – ‘which are set to be elected next year’.
"Hampshire, Sussex, Kent, Essex and Cheshire are thought to be next to bid to have a mayor,” the article added.
According to the ‘metro mayor’ graphic, Sussex & Brighton and Surrey have been earmarked.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.