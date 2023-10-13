A Sussex councillor has been nominated for this year’s Young Councillor of the year in the 14th annual Cllr Awards shortlist.

49 local councillors from across England, Wales and Scotland have been shortlisted for the 2023 LGIU and CCLA Cllr Awards, showcasing the vital contributions of councillors for the 14th year running.

Competition was extremely tight with more than 300 nominations received across five categories that celebrate the wide-ranging work of councillors. The categories up for grabs this year include Community Champion, Leader of the Year, Young Councillor of the Year, Resilience Champion and Lifetime Legend

The Cllr Awards judging panels are made up of senior councillors and leading stakeholders from across the sector. These are the only national awards to celebrate and showcase the work of individual councillors. This year’s awards are made possible thanks to the generous support of founding partners CCLA.

Brighton and Hove City cllr Cllr Chandni Mistry has been nominated in this years awards in the Young Councillor of the year catrgory.

Jonathan Carr-West, Chief Executive, LGIU said: "In the face of unprecedented domestic and global challenges over the last year, councillors nationwide have once again exhibited unwavering dedication to serving their constituents.

The shortlist for the 2023 Cllr Awards represents some of the most devoted elected representatives in England, Wales and Scotland. As councils continue to deliver essential services like social care and housing amid a cost of living crisis, these Awards are a hugely important way to champion what councillors do locally.