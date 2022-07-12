Mr Griffith MP: “It was a privilege to welcome business leaders and international representatives to Wilton Park [near Steyning] for SussExport. The global delegation was interested to hear about Sussex and to meet our producers and innovators. We are working together to make sure that business has the support it needs to create a skilled workforce fit for the future and providing opportunities for our young people here in West Sussex.

“I am honoured to have been appointed as Minster for Exports to build on the great work already being done at the Department for International Trade. It is an exciting time for business.”

He welcomed delegates to the event as the host constituency MP, alongside Tom Cargill, Chief Executive of Wilton Park and the Right Honourable Gisela Stuart, Baroness of Edgbaston, Chair of Wilton Park. Attending Sussex-based businesses included Avtrade, Brighton Gin, Baker and Baker, Goodwood Estate, Loxwood Meadworks, Orion MIS, Sam’s Kitchen, Sussex High Weald Dairy, Fargro Limited, Edgcumbes coffee, Pala eyewear, Mojet Ventilation, and Tiny Box Company.

Andrew Griffith, the MP for Arundel and the South Downs, welcoming delegates to SussExport at Wilton House.