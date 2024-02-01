Sussex MPs met with Royal Mail representatives in parliament to discuss post delays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Caulfield invited other Sussex MP’s to attend so that they could all raise concerns about the issues in their constituencies. Several Sussex MP’s attended with representatives from Royal Mail including the Regional Operations Director, John Doyle.

In the meeting she expressed how she found their service was unacceptable and informed them of the experience of her constituents who have missed medical appointment letters and other urgent letters due to delays.

The MP also raised the issue of opening hours for the sorting offices, asking that these be extended to allow people to attend outside of working hours. She also asked for more delivery vans to be diverted from parcels to letter deliveries.

Caulfield said: “I am glad that Royal Mail have come to parliament to hear from myself and other Sussex MP’s about the affect of their service on our constituents, I will continue to hold Royal Mail to account on this issue until we see a marked improvement in the service to our residents. I want to thank all our posties for the work they do everyday and I hope these improvements make their job a little easier."

Royal Mail stated that the delays have been a result of staff shortages, including staff sickness and an aging workforce. They confirmed that they have recently ended their recruitment freeze, with more people now employed, so residents should start seeing improvements. They have also started hiring more vans so people, particularly in rural parts, could also notice again difference.