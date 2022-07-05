Sussex MPs react to resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid from government

Already in a tenuous position due to Partygate, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced heavy criticism over the last few days for his handling of allegations against former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

And this evening two of his most senior cabinet members, Mr Sunak and Mr Javid have tendered their resignations in what has been seen as an attempt to topple the government.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huw Merriman, Bexhill and Battle MP, tweeted: “I’m really proud of Rishi; he’s put his duty and love of his country before personal ambition and patronage. He speaks for me.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton, who has already called for Mr Johnson to resign, added: “Respect to @sajidjavid & @RishiSunak for being the first to step up and say they can no longer go on defending the indefensible. Pressure being put on ministers to go out and do Number Ten's bidding to protect the PM's dwindling integrity was appallingly unfair and unsustainable.”

Meanwhile Green MP for Brighton Pavilion Caroline Lucas, said: “When your most senior cabinet colleagues believe you don’t have integrity and aren’t running the country ‘properly, competently and seriously’ it’s time to stop.”