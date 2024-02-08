Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Home Secretary James Cleverly sent a letter to the Police Remuneration Review Body (PRRB), reminding the group that, last year, it was recommended ‘historically high pay awards’ and that, this year, it was vital that it consider the ‘government’s affordability position’.

Raff Cioffi, chairman of the Sussex Police Federation, said this showed why the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) withdrew from the PRRB process in 2021.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

At the time, the PFEW criticised the lack of independence the PRRB process was afforded by the government, which was able to accept or reject its findings ‘with no recourse’.

Home Secretary James Cleverly meets with officers of the Kent Violence Reduction Unit (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Mr Cioffi said: “What a shameful comment from the Home Secretary to suggest that last year’s pay rise needs to be considered for this year’s review.

“This simply implies that the PRRB should disregard the evidence when it comes to police pay, and solely concentrate on Government savings. This is why PFEW has removed itself from the PRRB.

"It is not an independent process and currently it can be disregarded and ignored when it reaches its conclusion. Our members deserve better.”

The Home Office has issued a statement, in response, to this newspaper.

A spokesperson said: “In setting the Police Remuneration Review Body’s remit, the government is entitled to set out the economic conditions that should inform its recommendations.

“Following the award of a consolidated increase of seven per cent to all ranks in 2023, we strongly encourage the Police Federation to engage with the Pay Review Body process to ensure its members’ views are represented.”

The Home Office said it is providing additional government grant funding to police forces of £330 million in 2023/24 and £515 million in 2024/25 to ‘support the costs of the 2023/24 pay award’.

The Home Secretary’s remit letter to the Police Remuneration Review Body (PRRB), published on December 20, asked the group to ‘make recommendations’ for the 2024/25 pay award.

On July 13, 2023, the government announced that it had accepted the recommendations of the PRRB to award a consolidated increase of seven per cent to all ranks up to and including assistant chief constable and commander with effect from September 1, 2023.