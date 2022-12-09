Sussex Police dismissed 11 probationary officers between 2019 and 2021 for failing to live up to expected standards either in their work or their conduct.

The figures were shared with Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne during a performance and accountability meeting in November.

Mrs Bourne was discussing a recent report from His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) into vetting, misconduct, and misogyny across the police service.

Deputy chief constable Dave McLaren, who serves as lead officer for professional standards, said the dismissals were made under Regulation 13 of the Police Regulations 2003, which can be used to weed out those unsuitable for the job within the first two years of their career.

Sussex Police

Mr McLaren called it a 'powerful tool'.

He added that the actual number of probationers who did not make the grade was higher than 11 as some had 'realised the writing was on the wall' and left the force before the Regulation 13 process was started.

Mrs Bourne said the HMICFRS report made for depressing reading and quizzed Mr McLaren on issues such as standards of recruitment and how the Sussex team was dealing with misogyny, misconduct and the like.

Mr McLaren said an action plan was in place, with listening circles, staff surveys and leadership forums helping to give people the confidence to report and/or challenge inappropriate behaviour - an improvement which was already bearing fruit.

Mr McLaren said: "I'd be naive to sit here and say that we don't have an issue with that still within the organisation.

"I don't think I've spoken to any reasonable-minded person in policing that doesn't think that this is the sort of culture that needs to end and we need to drive these people out of our organisation."

He stressed that such a clear-out would take time, with the force needing to be consistent with its message that improper conduct would be challenged and support would be given to officers and staff who reported concerns.