The Sussex Weald MP has been elected as a Deputy Speaker in the House of Commons.

The House of Commons announced last week that Nusrat Ghani was elected to the post of Chairman of Ways and Means in a secret ballot of MPs.

Ms Ghani said on X: “Delighted to have secured the confidence of MPs across The House and to have been elected as The Chairman of Ways and Means, Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons. I’m honoured to have made a bit of history as the first ethnic minority MP to serve in The Chair and I hope it inspires the next generation of women.”

The Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he is delighted to have an all-female line-up of Deputy Speakers, which is also the most diverse.

The Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle with (from left) MP Caroline Nokes, Second Deputy Chairman of Ways and Means; MP Nusrat Ghani, The Chairman of Ways and Means, Deputy Speaker of House of Commons; and MP Judith Cummins, First Deputy Chairman of Ways and Means. Photo: Jessica Taylor / House of Commons

Mr Speaker said: “This Parliament is breaking more glass ceilings than ever before, with the biggest number of women MPs ever – and now an all-female team of Deputies. All three MPs are incredible politicians who are well-respected by this House, and I am looking forward to working with them.”

Nusrat Ghani, the Conservative MP for Sussex Weald, was first elected in 2015. The House of Commons said she held Ministerial positions in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and Department for Business and Trade in the last Parliament.

The House of Commons said the Deputy Speakers’ role is to assist the Speaker in his duties in the chair. They said the principal Deputy Speaker is the Chairman of Ways and Means, who is elected from the opposite side of the House to the Speaker.

