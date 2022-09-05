Sussex's list of top priorities for incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss

From tackling the cost of living crisis to reforming the planning system these are some of the issues we believe the incoming PM should be tackling for our county when she assumes office, succeeding Boris Johnson.
1. Liz Truss in Sussex
Liz Truss at Fontwell Park Racecourse as part of her leadership campaign earlier this summer (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe
2. Cost of living
The cost of living crisis affects everyone and without any strong action then rocketing energy prices will leave households either unable to pay for heating or racking up huge debts. Spiralling bills could also kill off many businesses, small and large. Inflation in other areas, such as food prices, will mean many are unable to afford basics and push more people into poverty.(Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: GLYN KIRK
3. Doctors and dentists
Patients across Sussex repeatedly raise the difficulties of being able to secure an appointment with their GP, while similar concerns are often raised about trying to register with an NHS dentist. Our NHS staff from top to bottom do an amazing job doing their very best for patients day in and day out, but they are not being given the resources they need and problems with recruitment and retention of staff need to be addressed, and urgently. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Photo: Carl Court
4. Sewage discharges
While the government has recently announced action to reduce sewage discharges into our rivers and seas, setting timescales of 2035 and 2050 is appalling. These need to be eradicated now, not in three decades’ time. Our coastal communities rely on tourists and visitors and these should not be deterred because our beaches are shut because water quality is so poor. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Photo: Dan Kitwood