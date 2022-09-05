Sussex's list of top priorities for incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss

3. Doctors and dentists

Patients across Sussex repeatedly raise the difficulties of being able to secure an appointment with their GP, while similar concerns are often raised about trying to register with an NHS dentist. Our NHS staff from top to bottom do an amazing job doing their very best for patients day in and day out, but they are not being given the resources they need and problems with recruitment and retention of staff need to be addressed, and urgently. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

