Next Wednesday (May 25), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport, is set to consider proposals to introduce an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO) which would prevent parking along a stretch of Camber Road on the approach to the village.

According to council papers, the move is intended to address issues of anti-social parking along the road on days when the number of visitors outstrips the number of spaces within the village’s public car parks. This sort of parking, the council says, causes issues for emergency vehicles needing to travel to Camber village.

If approved, the yellow lines will be installed at the beginning of June 2022, with the ETRO coming into force soon after completion.

Proposed temporary restrictions in Camber Road