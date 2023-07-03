Former Shoreham councillor Liza McKinney, whose many achievements included saving the town’s historic Toll Bridge and safeguarding the future of the Marlipins Museum, has sadly died just weeks before her 90th birthday.

Liza, who lived on Shoreham Beach, was renowned for her grit, passion and sheer determination, fighting relentlessly for what she considered to be right, with no thought for personal gain.

She represented Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association as an Independent councillor on Adur District Council from 2000 to 2016. She died peacefully, with her son Damian at her bedside, on June 28 and leaves one other son, Julian, plus 13 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

During her long life, Liza’s countless achievements included serving as chairman of Adur District Council from May 2002 to May 2004 and being one of the first councillors to be conferred with the title of Honorary Alderman, in December last year.

Former Adur councillor Liza McKinney, whose many achievements included saving Shoreham’s historic Toll Bridge and safeguarding the future of the Marlipins Museum, has sadly died. Picture: Adur District Council

Liza first arrived in Shoreham in 1975, from Kenya, where she was born. Divorced from her husband, she set up her first home in East Meadwa y with her two young sons, a suitcase and just £600 to her name. She then proceeded to carve out a successful career in the civil service, finally retiring as chief information officer in HM Treasury in 1995.

Following Liza’s death, friends and colleagues paid their respects and highlighted her remarkable legacy.

Shoreham and East Worthing MP Tim Loughton said: “Liza was as tough as old boots and she loved it. In her professional career she held senior positions in the civil service and was never afraid to give even ministers the benefit of her views. So a lowly MP was never going to be a challenge for imparting her advice and I was all the better for it.

“When I first arrived on the scene in Shoreham, Liza was the driving force behind the Shoreham Society in the days, when it too was a force to be reckoned with. She loved Shoreham and was one its biggest champions. Sometimes that meant she was at odds with others supporting change as Shoreham transformed itself in the last 20 years but above all her passion was to retain the unique character of our coastal town.

“One of her greatest triumphs and which remains as a lasting legacy is the campaign she spearheaded to save the wonderful Old Toll Bridge and undoubtedly the pressure she brought to bear on the county council resulted in the restoration triumph that so many use today. I remember at the grand opening in 2008 she certainly did not hold back giving the Duke of York her views as well – if only he had listened!

“Another part of her extensive legacy will be the work she did to promote another Shoreham historic gem, Marlipins Museum, as organiser of the volunteers that keep it going over so many years. Much of this was achieved before Liza formerly became a councillor and many would say she worked harder for the town than many who had already achieved office.

"It was always a pleasure to attend events and work in partnership with Liza and like so many others I had enormous respect for her and benefited greatly from her views and her advice. Many people, including me, have lost a good friend. Above all Shoreham has lost one of its greatest champions but our town is a much greater place for her work.”

Neil Parkin, leader of Adur District Council, said: “I always affectionately referred to Liza as the pocket Rottweiler, as she was small in stature but was absolutely fearless when it came to standing up for what she thought was right. She always laughed and took this as a compliment – which it was.

“Liza was a truly great lady – fierce, tough, kind, vocal and totally committed. Without her efforts, it’s likely the toll bridge would have collapsed into the river and the Marlipins Museum would be no more.

“I am just pleased that we took the decision to honour Liza, by making her one of Adur’s first Honorary Aldermen in December. There was nobody more deserving and the title was tailor made for her. Shoreham will always owe her a huge debt of gratitude for what she achieved.”

Joss Loader, chair of Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association, paid tribute to Liza’s achievements and warmth and kindness.

She said: “As well as being a highly-successful councillor, Liza also derived huge amounts of happiness from her family and friends. She had genuine concern for people, particularly those who felt they lacked a voice and needed help and support in their daily lives.

“She will be remembered with affection and huge respect on Shoreham Beach as her work ethic was unparalleled. She devoted her retirement to working for our community and to protecting this area’s unique environment. Liza was absolutely one of a kind and is truly irreplaceable. I, and many others, will truly miss her.”

Sharon Penfold, secretary of the Friends of Shoreham Fort, said: “It was with great sadness that we heard of the passing of our dear friend, Liza. From the start, she was a very strong supporter of the aims of Shoreham Fort, as well as to Gary Baines, our chairman and founder. We will always be grateful for her help and guidance over the years. Liza will be missed by many, ourselves included. May she now rest in peace.”