These are the changes proposed to Chichester’s constituency boundaries

The Boundary Commission for England (BCE) is carrying out an independent review of all constituencies to make electors in each roughly the same.

The number of seats across England is due to rise and Sussex is line to gain an extra MP, meaning some boundaries will have to shift considerably.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initial proposals were published for comments last summer and today (Tuesday February 22) a secondary public consultation has been launched, running until April 4.

Chichester's Market Cross

Chichester city and most of the district is represented by Gillian Keegan in Parliament, while Nick Gibb is MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.

Andrew Griffith’s Arundel and South Downs constituency currently covers Petworth.

But proposals would se a renamed Bognor Regis constituency include Selsey, Sidlesham, Hunston, Runcton, North Mundham, Shopwhyke, Oving and Tangmere.

In turn Chichester would gain Petworth, Kirdford and Wisborough Green.

Several villages such as Graffham, East Lavington, Fittleworth, Duncton and Bury would become part of the Arundel and Littlehampton seat.

The commission received more than 34,000 responses last year and these comments are available to view by area, along with initial proposals on the consultation website at bcereviews.org.uk

One respondent wrote: “It makes no sense to split the Manhood Peninsula in two. Selsey and the Witterings look much more towards the city of Chichester than towards Bognor Regis.”

Another said: “The proposed extension west of the Bognor constituency boundary into the Manhood Peninsula is a grave error. The peninsular is a unique area of the south coast, with Chichester Harbour being an Area of Natural Beauty, the Bracklesham/Selsey coatline and Pagham Harbour being a continuation of this beauty.”

Another wrote: “The proposal that Selsey, Sidlesham and Hunston should become part of Bognor Regis for national elections is (and the only word I can find) is bonkers!”

One member of the public welcomed the inclusion of Petworth, but suggested the constituency be renamed Chichester and Midhurst.

However many respondents from Petworth wrote in favour of remaining in a constituency with other South Downs villages.

Many of them backed a counter-proposal that the large rural area be kept separate from settlements in and around the coast.

New responses can also be sent in by letter, email or provided in person at a public hearing.

Sussex’s public hearings will be held in Crawley on Monday March 14 and Tuesday March 15.

BCE secretary Tim Bowden said: “The 2023 Boundary Review will rebalance the number of electors represented by each MP. It’s important that the constituencies we shape reflect your local community as best as possible.

“We received over 34,000 responses during our first consultation last year which are available online for the public to read and comment on. We’re inviting more people to have their say in our current secondary consultation, which is open now until 4 April.

“Help us to get our proposals right for your area by telling us your views via bcereviews.org.uk, or at a public hearing in your region. We’re looking forward to hearing your feedback, and we take every response into account during our review of constituency boundaries.”