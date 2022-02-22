These are the changes proposed to constituency boundaries in Worthing and Shoreham

The Boundary Commission for England (BCE) is carrying out an independent review of all constituencies to make electors in each roughly the same.

The number of seats across England is due to rise and Sussex is line to gain an extra MP, meaning some boundaries will have to shift considerably.

Initial proposals were published for comments last summer and today (Tuesday February 22) a secondary public consultation has been launched, running until April 4.

2019 general election count in Worthing

Sir Peter Bottomley currently represents Worthing West, while Tim Loughton is currently MP for East Worthing and Shoreham.

But initial proposals would see a renamed Worthing seat include most of the borough as well as the western edge of Adur such as Sompting.

Meanwhile a ‘Shoreham’ constituency would include the town, Lancing, as well as the South Downs settlements of Steyning, Henfield, Ashington, Washington, Storrington and Pulborough.

An Arundel and Littlehampton seat would incorporate Ferring, East Preston, Salvington, High Salvington, Findon and Findon Valley.

The commission received more than 34,000 responses last year and these comments are available to view by area, along with initial proposals on the consultation website at bcereviews.org.uk

New responses can also be sent in by letter, email or provided in person at a public hearing.

Sussex’s public hearings will be held in Crawley on Monday March 14 and Tuesday March 15.

BCE secretary Tim Bowden said: “The 2023 Boundary Review will rebalance the number of electors represented by each MP. It’s important that the constituencies we shape reflect your local community as best as possible.

“We received over 34,000 responses during our first consultation last year which are available online for the public to read and comment on. We’re inviting more people to have their say in our current secondary consultation, which is open now until 4 April.

“Help us to get our proposals right for your area by telling us your views via bcereviews.org.uk, or at a public hearing in your region. We’re looking forward to hearing your feedback, and we take every response into account during our review of constituency boundaries.”