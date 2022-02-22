These are the changes proposed to Horsham district’s constituency boundaries

The Boundary Commission for England (BCE) is carrying out an independent review of all constituencies to make electors in each roughly the same.

The number of seats across England is due to rise and Sussex is line to gain an extra MP, meaning some boundaries will have to shift considerably.

Initial proposals were published for comments last summer and today (Tuesday February 22) a secondary public consultation has been launched, running until April 4.

The Bandstand in the Carfax, Horsham

Currently Horsham is represented by Jeremy Quin, while Andrew Griffith is MP for Arundel and South Downs.

Horsham would lose Pease Pottage, Handcross, Crawley Down, Ardingly, Balcombe and Turners Hill, but gain Cowfold, Partridge Green and West Grinstead.

However Arundel and South Downs would see some radical changes.

A new Shoreham constituency would be created, pairing the coastal town and Lancing, with South Downs settlements such as Amberley, Pulborough, Storrington, West Chilington, Ashington, Washington, Henfield, Steyning and Upper Beeding.

Meanwhile Arundel would be joined with Littlehampton.

The commission received more than 34,000 responses last year and these comments are available to view by area, along with initial proposals on the consultation website at bcereviews.org.uk

One asked ‘what moronic bonehead thought this out’ and suggested it would be preferable to be part of Dungeness in Kent or even the Isle of Wight.

Another wrote: “We are proud of our rural environment and have no social or cultural links with the area covered by the new proposals.”

Another said: “We are appalled at the proposed Parliamentary boundary commission proposal to remove our rural towns and villages to the coastal Shoreham constituency.

“We have nothing against Shoreham or it’s MP. But feel that if this change goes ahead concerns of those living in these rural areas would not receive the understanding of rural issues, such as public transport, crime against our farmers and isolated properties and rural policing.”

Meanwhile when it came to the changes to Horsham, one respondent wrote: “The proposed new boundaries for the Horsham constituency seem eminently sensible. “Incorporating a small area in the south - Cowfold etc - in exchange for the area to the east - Crawley Down etc- that never really ‘fitted’ are both logical proposals.”

New responses can also be sent in by letter, email or provided in person at a public hearing.

Sussex’s public hearings will be held in Crawley on Monday March 14 and Tuesday March 15.

BCE secretary Tim Bowden said: “The 2023 Boundary Review will rebalance the number of electors represented by each MP. It’s important that the constituencies we shape reflect your local community as best as possible.

“We received over 34,000 responses during our first consultation last year which are available online for the public to read and comment on. We’re inviting more people to have their say in our current secondary consultation, which is open now until 4 April.

“Help us to get our proposals right for your area by telling us your views via bcereviews.org.uk, or at a public hearing in your region. We’re looking forward to hearing your feedback, and we take every response into account during our review of constituency boundaries.”