These are the questions residents of a small Sussex town most wanted to ask their MP when I chaired a public question time

Andrew Griffith, the MP for Arundel and the South Downs, regularly meets local people at public question and answer sessions held in community venues across his far flung rural constituency. Editor In Chief Gary Shipton – who supports no political party – has independently chaired a number of them. Here he gives his verdict on the latest one held at the Grange Community and Leisure Centre in Midhurst – and postulates on what the questions rather than the answers tell us about the mood of the county.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whenever I chair an MP’s question and answer sessions I always make certain points clear from the outset. My role is to ensure fair play and to help the public hold their MP to account.

I do not belong to any political party. I do not support any party. And like the public I am not paid to be there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means, I hope, that residents can have confidence that their local newspaper and its website – in this case the Midhurst and Petworth Observer and Sussex World – are fulfilling their neutral role of helping to keep the electorate properly informed in a fair and balanced way.

Andrew Griffith, Conservative MP for Arundel and the South Downs, addressing a public meeting at the Grange in Midhurst The meeting was independently chaired by Editor In Chief Gary Shipton. Photo: contributed

As ever, the Midhurst meeting was packed with residents keen to understand better what their MP Andrew Griffith thought on a wide range of subjects.

After I had quizzed him on a few topical issues of my own choosing – the forthcoming budget and defence spending – I then turned to the audience to lead the debate.

Their choice of questions is as revealing as the answers. It is not hard to discern what the national media feels are the main issues of concern. But what of a place like Midhurst in rural West Sussex?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At events like this Mr Griffith is always at pains not to be too party political. His view is that this is about looking at matters of concern – not point scoring. I agree with that approach.

So unlike TV Question Time programmes which can quickly become bogged down in a more politically tribal approach, these local Q&As tend to be more broad-ranging.

On this occasion, defence was among the most commonly asked subjects.

So we had: ‘Why is the Conservative Party not demanding more resources now?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m greatly concerned by expanded and overt Russian aggression – what is your view of the correct NATO response?’

Free speech was also raised from the floor: ‘To what extent should the State control our speech?’ and ‘Would ID cards improve our lives?’

A show of hands demonstrated little support for ID cards and nor were they welcomed by the MP.

Green issues are a staple of these events. The public tend to be divided into two camps – that climate change is THE most important issue facing us; and those who feel that any changes we make as a nation will be insignificant globally except to make us significantly poorer.

Again, a show of hands reflected that division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So we had questions about a solar panel application in Wisborough Green. And a request that the MP speak in a debate in late October on the Climate and Nature Bill.

There was also concern about putting solar panels on Grade 1 agricultural land.

Which led in neatly to the issue of food security. ‘Referring to the recent report on food security, what are your feelings about using Grade A farm land for housing.’

Housing, of course, is always discussed. It links too to levels of immigration and controlling our borders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But some issues are very local – and invariably involve the state of the roads, even though the MP has no direct responsibility for them.

So pot holes can generate more debate than any other subject on the planet.

‘There are only two ways into Little Midhurst estate. One way has sleeping policemen and heavy farm vehicles. The second road The Fairway is covered in potholes. Which way should a resident leave the estate without damage to their vehicles??!’

There was, quite properly, anxiety about the unresolved site of the Angel Hotel in North Street – following the dreadful fire of a few years ago. ‘An update please on the Angel fire site. This remains a blight on the town and continues to compromise local businesses.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on the subject of business, more generally: ‘I am very concerned about the state of the country and the huge national debt that is ever increasing. Will the chancellor put up taxes in November?’

After the meeting, Mr Griffith said: “I was pleased to have had the opportunity to hold another public ‘In Conversation’ event in Midhurst and to see it so well attended by residents.

“Midhurst has faced a great deal of disruption in recent times affecting local businesses, residents and tourism. It is important for residents to be able to have open dialogue with me as their MP and speak about matters that are important to them.

“I was encouraged to hear so much passion and interest across a broad range of topics. The audience asked for my views on some of our most pressing national and international matters including immigration levels, the introduction of digital ID cards – which I am wholly against, and climate change. I was also pleased to share my views about the importance of protecting good agricultural farmland from unsustainable levels of housebuilding, dealing with potholes, and the new Sussex mayoral authority which is being imposed by this government alongside the merging of our district councils into larger unitary authorities. These are all things that matter to residents and to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I assured residents that I will continue to support and engage with all of those affected by the derelict site of The Angel and encourage stakeholders to work together to plan the future of the building.

“My sincere thanks to Gary Shipton for his professional and independent manner in chairing this local event.”