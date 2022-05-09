These are the Sussex railway station ticket offices union says are at risk of closure

The RMT claims there are ‘imminent’ plans by the rail industry for mass closures of offices across the network in England.

The union says it understands the government has amended guidance relating to any changes to opening hours ‘clearing the way for train operating companies to seek to cut or close the majority’.

The RMT has launched a public and political campaign to fight any ‘short-sighted and damaging attacks and will be taking our message to passengers and politicians that they need to act now to protect their ticket offices’.

Could machines soon be the only way to buy and pick up tickets at many railway stations in Sussex?

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The rail industry has made no secret of its goal of closing all ticket offices, and the floodgates have now been opened for an annihilation of ticket offices across the network.

“Ticket office staff not only enhance the passenger experience, but they ensure our railways are safe, secure and accessible. Wholescale ticket office closures would be disastrous for passengers and leave our railway deserted. Disabled and elderly passengers will be particularly affected.

“This once more proves that the government’s ‘levelling up’ agenda is a sham and that England’s rail is being downgraded driving unnecessary social tensions between Britain’s nations and demonstrating a political choice has been made to downgrade England’s rail users compared to Wales and Scotland.”

The RMT has listed the following ticket offices in Sussex it says are at risk of closure:

Southern:

Angmering, Arundel, Balcombe, Barnham, Berwick, Bexhill, Billingshurst, Bognor Regis, Brighton, Burgess Hill, Chichester, Christ’s Hospital, Cooden Beach, Crawley, Crowborough, Durrington, East Grinstead, Eastbourne, Falmer, Ford, Gatwick Airport, Goring, Hampden Park, Hassocks, Haywards Heath, Horley, Horsham, Hove, Ifield, Lancing, Lewes, Littlehampton, Littlehaven, London Road - Brighton, Moulsecoomb, Newhaven Town, Pevensey and Westham, Plumpton, Polegate, Portslade, Preston Park, Pulborough, Rye, Seaford, Shoreham, Southbourne, Southwick, Three Bridges, Uckfield, Wivelsfield and Worthing.

Southeastern:

Battle, Crowhurst, Etchingham, Hastings, Robertsbridge, St Leonards Warrior Square, West St Leonards,

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, said: “The pandemic has been an unprecedented financial shock to the railway. While no decisions have been taken over ticket offices, with the acceleration of changing travel patterns and more passengers migrating to digital technology, many jobs will need to change to become more passenger-centric.