These are where Crawley walking and cycling improvements are planned

West Sussex County Council has launched a public engagement exercise on proposals to support safer journeys along the route, provide a gateway into the town centre for people on bikes or travelling on foot and to encourage those making active travel choices.

The scheme, which would extend along Northgate Avenue and Woolborough Lane, aims to provide safe, attractive and connected routes for cyclists and pedestrians and could also reduce congestion on an already busy road network.

Two drop-in events will be held where people can see the designs and speak to a member of the project team. These are on Thursday June 23 from 12-2pm at Crawley Library and on Wednesday June 29 at Hazlewick School.

A visualisation of the proposed one-way segregated cycle tracks in Northgate Avenue and upgraded crossing facility

People are also invited to complete an complete online survey to help inform next steps for the scheme. Feedback can be given until Monday July 11.

The proposed scheme is an integral part of Route A of the Crawley Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan, which was adopted by Crawley Borough Council last year.

The scheme has been identified by West Sussex County Council as one of three priority schemes, county-wide, to be taken forward.

The proposals comprise two separate but complementary elements, with feedback sought on both:

Northern Section: Manor Royal Link

The proposals include widening and improving the existing off-road paths between Woolborough Lane and Manor Royal, and between Northgate Avenue and Woodfield Road. There are plans to provide a two-way cycle lane on Woolborough Lane, with a new link through the underpass. The scheme would also deliver new and upgraded crossing facilities at various locations, with dedicated space for pedestrians and cyclists.

Southern Section: Northgate Avenue