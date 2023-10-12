These Sussex towns were excluded from the Government’s new £1.1 billion funding plan

BREAKING
Lewes Liberal Democrats have slammed the exclusion of Sussex towns from the Government's recently announced funding for the “Long Term Plan for Towns”.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 12th Oct 2023, 09:14 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 09:16 BST
Lewes, Newhaven, Seaford, Polegate and Eastbourne received no share of the government’s £1.1 billion announcement. According to the councillors, issues affecting the towns in Sussex include an acute lack of access to healthcare, spiralling costs including housing and crumbling infrastructure.

But Lewes MP Maria Caulfield pointed out that Newhaven is receiving £50 million of regeneration funding for the town.

Councillor James MacCleary, Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Lewes, said: “To announce a ‘Long Term Plan for Towns’, and exclude Newhaven, Seaford, Lewes and Polegate is an insult to people in those places, and shows the hollowness of these proposals. What we have learnt from these announcements is the Conservatives have no plan to improve lives in our Sussex towns.

Newhaven High Street. Photo: Izzi Vaughan
Newhaven High Street. Photo: Izzi Vaughan

“Voters are seeing through it, and can see the Conservatives have no real plan for our towns, and are instead letting our infrastructure and health services crumble while the cost of living soars. This government is out of touch."

Caulfield said: “Newhaven was in the first tranche of this funding and part of a Government pilot-scheme which has led to the next round of schemes. Newhaven is receiving over £50 million of regeneration funding with the money already being used for a brand new medical hub for the town, a new fish processing plant and landing facilities for the fishermen and a new 3G pitch for the football club as the first projects being delivered. I am proud that Newhaven has led the way for the way Government now allocates regeneration funding.”

