'They looked so scared' says Brighton girl fundraising for Ukrainian children

Amelie Brown, a pupil at Balfour Primary School, was inspired by TV footage to organise the event with some of her Year 4 classmates at Brighton Velodrome.

Writing on her Just Giving page, the youngster said: "I watched BBC Newsround last week and was very upset to see what is happening in Ukraine.I saw camera footage of families with children being separated from their Daddy's, Brothers, Grandfather's, Uncles and other family & friends, and they looked so scared. I have decided that I would like to raise some money to help."

Since launching the appeal on Monday, Amelie has already raised £2,035, and with the event due to take place on Thursday she is hoping to smash her new target of £2,500.

Dad Anthony, said: "Thank you so much to everyone who has donated so far - Amelie is truly overwhelmed! Her initial target was £100!"

