This is when Prime Minister candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will visit Sussex for one of only ten hustings

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell said: “Now, we must move forward; Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will be looking to win the votes of party members over the summer to become the new leader and Prime Minister.

"One of the ten national hustings will take place in Eastbourne.”

A hustings is a meeting at which candidates address potential voters.

Conservative leader candidates Liz Truss (L) and Rishi Sunak (Photo by Getty Images)

The Conservatives said the Eastbourne hustings will take place on August 5.

A location is yet to be announced.

Hustings will also take place in Leeds, Exeter, Cardiff, Darlington, Cheltenham, Perth, Belfast, Manchester, Birmingham, Norwich and London.

Mrs Ansell added: “I now have one vote as a regular party member. I will be casting it for Rishi. His work as Chancellor during the pandemic, protecting jobs and businesses in Eastbourne through furlough and business grants and loans, plus the VAT cut for the hospitality and leisure sectors [were] so important to us here.

“The new PM will have a full agenda. I will be looking for continuity from them on levelling up. Eastbourne has already received nearly £20 million from this fund to connect three moving parts of the Eastbourne economy - the seafront, town centre and downland - in a bid to boost hospitality and generate more jobs and training.

“Similarly, I will be looking for the new PM to continue to support Ukraine and counter Russian aggression.”