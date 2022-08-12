This is where hosepipe ban is now in force across Sussex

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The country has seen multiple heatwaves throughout the summer and very little rainfall, with the period between November 2021 and July 2022 being the driest eight-month stint since 1976.

During July, the South East has only seen eight per cent of average rainfall for the month, and the long term forecast for August and September is for similar weather.

And the demand for water this summer has broken all previous records, including the Covid lockdown heatwave.

South East Water has introduced a hosepipe ban (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

South East Water, which supplies much of East Sussex and parts of West Sussex, introduced a hosepipe and sprinkler ban from today (Friday August 12).

This will cover Mid Sussex, Eastbourne, parts of Lewes district, Wealden and parts of Rother.

The temporary restrictions will mean that customers will be prevented from using hosepipes for watering their gardens, washing cars, patios and boats and from filling swimming and paddling pools.

As a consequence of very dry ground conditions and the resulting earth movement, South East Water has seen a 50 per cent increase in bursts along its 9,000 miles of mains running deep underground below roads, motorways, railway lines, fields and rivers. This network of pipe, laid end to end, would stretch from England to Australia.

David Hinton, Chief Executive Officer, South East Water, said last week: “I would like to thank everyone who has already taken steps to try and reduce their overall water use but despite this, demand still remains very high which is why we have taken this decision to bring in temporary use restrictions.”

To sign-up for the company’s Priority Services Register which is available for customers with medical conditions, restricted mobility, additional needs, sight and hearing issues who may need some extra support contact the Customer Care Team on 0800 952 4000 or go to South East Water’s website.

Neither Southern Water, nor Portsmouth Water have followed suit in Sussex.

But Portsmouth Water is encouraging customers to use water wisely over the coming weeks as the hot weather is expected to continue.