Plans have been approved for the building of three new houses in East Wittering.

The three new houses will be built on the land east of Downview Close in East Wittering following an S106 agreement.

The houses would comprise of one detached three-bed house and two semi-detached three-bed houses.

The building site comprises of two plots of land either side of the service road to Downview Close.

Two car parking spaces will also be built on each individual property as well as one metre high timber fences around each house.

In the design and access statement, developers Kingfisher Creative AD wrote: “It is proposed that the new properties will complement the existing houses, in both style and size, while also providing properties that are sustainable, energy efficient

In a statement East Wittering and Bracklesham Parish Council offered ‘no objections to the plans’.