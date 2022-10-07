Time to apply for West Sussex primary school places for September 2023

Applications are now open for children who start in reception at primary and infant schools in September 2023. The quickest and easiest way is to apply online and the deadline for applications is January 15, 2023.

Children born between September 1, 2018 and August 31, 2019 are eligible to start school next September.

You can now apply for primary places for next September

Children who are currently in Year 2 at infant school will also need to apply for a place to start junior school in September next year.

It is strongly advised that parents and carers apply on time, before January 15, 2023, so as to give themselves the best chance of being offered one of their three preferences.

All of the information about applying is on the council website. Free use of computers with internet access is available in all West Sussex libraries, there’s no need to book. Those unable to apply online can request a form through the post by calling 033 301 42903.

Parents/carers are advised:

to include three preference schools on your application, listing them in order of preference.

Parents/carers who want their child to go to their catchment school will need to include that school as a preference for it to be considered.

County Council admissions staff are available for those who need help with their application. Contact the admissions team by phoning 033 301 42903 or emailing the admissions team north: [email protected] or the admissions team south: [email protected]