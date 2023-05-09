The Conservative Party lost the majority in the Wealden district for the first time in 25 years as the Liberal Democrats remain the majory in the Eastbourne district.

On Thursday, May 4 residents in the wards of Devonshire, Hampden Park, Langney, Meads, Old Town, Ratton, St Anthony's, Sovereign and Upperton in the Eastbourne district were able to vote for the three people they wanted to represent them as a councillor for the next four years.

The council will be getting a new leader at this election after David Tutt announced he would be standing down from his role and not seeking re-election after a combined 19 years in the position.

Ahead of the vote the council consisted of 16 Liberal Democrats councillors, seven Conservative councillors, three independent councillors and a single vacant seat.

The Lib Dems finished the day on 19, with an increased majority, while the Conservatives took eight.

The seat lost by the Conservatives in Meads was the first change in that ward for 90 years.

The final total for the Eastbourne district is as follows:

Liberal Democrats – 19 – A gain of three councillors

Conservatives – 8 – A gain of one councillor

In Wealden, there was no overall majority party in the district but the Liberal Democrats had the most councillors elected with 13 seats, with the Green Party coming in second with 11.

The Conservatives saw the biggest drop, going from 28 seats to eight.

Labour also made gains after not having any seats in the district as well as Independents as well making gains.

The council was previously made up of 28 Conservative seats, six by the Liberal Democrats, four by the Association of Independents, four Green, and three Independent.

Greens made history in Wealden by winning 11 seats. Greens gained two seats in 2019 and added two more in by-elections – and on May 4 nearly tripled their presence on the Council.

The final total for the Wealden district is as follows:

Liberal Democrats – 13

Green Party – 11

Conservative – 9

Independent – 6

Association of Independents – 4

