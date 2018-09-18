Traffic calming measures for Heathfield road approved

Traffic calming measures to help slow down vehicles travelling through Heathfield have been approved.

Speed cushions and raised tables are being proposed in Ghyll Road and Sheepsetting Lane following a request from residents for transport improvements.

The package of traffic calming measures was approved by Nick Bennett, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, at a meeting on Monday (September 17).

Pam Lineham, vice chair of the Sheepsetting Lane Residents’ Association, described how many motorists ‘put their foot down’ and totally ignore the 30mph speed limit once they pass Cross-in-Hand Primary School.

She said action needed to be taken ‘to prevent an accident waiting to happen’.

Back in 2008 the county council introduced a traffic management scheme along Sheepsetting Lane, Tilsmore Road and Mill Road to encourage lower vehicle speeds.

Then in 2011 a petition from residents called for measures in Ghyll Road.

The designed scheme includes 17 sets of speed cushions along the length of Ghyll Road as well as two raises tables; one at the junction with Geers Wood and at the existing toucan crossing to the north of the Treetops Way junction.

A public consultation in July 2017 showed 73 per cent of respondents either indicating support or strong support for the measures.

During a formal consultation period in July this year seven letters of support were received compared to four in objection.

Mr Bennett decided to not uphold most of the objections apart from a request to move one set of speed cushions as their original positioning would have conflicted with the future extension of a private driveway.