Traffic calming measures for village near Horsham proposed

West Sussex County Council has started a consultation on a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) for a proposed 20mph speed limit in Clapgate Lane, Greenfield Road, Hayes Lane, Lowfield Road, Lyons Close, Lyons Road, Mitchell Gardens, Park Street, Six Acres, Spring Lane, The Street, Streetfield Road, Tannery Close, The Grattons and West Way.

The scheme also includes the introduction of traffic-calming measures in Park Street, The Street and Lyons Road, which would require installing additional streetlights in what is a largely un-lit village.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the proposed scheme aims to minimise the impact of the extra lighting, using the minimum number of low-intensity lights that are similar in style to those already mounted nearby on overhead electricity line posts.

Slinfold