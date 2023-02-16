A 20mph speed limit and traffic calming measures are set to be introduced in Slinfold with the aim of improving road safety in the village.

The changes were instigated by Slinfold Parish Council, which successfully applied for a County Council Community Highway Scheme to be devised. Joy Dennis, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, has given the initiative the go ahead and installation works are likely to take place later this year.

The new 20mph speed limit will apply to Clapgate Lane, Greenfield Road, Hayes Lane, Lowfield Road, Lyons Close, Lyons Road, Mitchell Gardens, Park Street, Six Acres, Spring Lane, The Street, Streetfield Road, Tannery Close, The Grattons and West Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme will be supported by traffic calming in the form of built out kerb lines to narrow the road in Park Street, The Street and part of Lyons Road.

20mph sign

Ms Dennis said they were delighted to take forward the local initiative to reduce rat running through the village.