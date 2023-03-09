Horsham District Council's Parks and Countryside team were joined at Warnham Local Nature Reserve by councillors and volunteer groups to plant a Common Walnut tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

Those in attendance included members of the North Heath Women’s Institute, Friends of Warnham Local Nature Reserve as well as Roger Noel, Horsham District Council’s cabinet member for leisure and culture, and councillor Peter Burgess.

The Queen’s Green Canopy is a national tree planting initiative which invited people to “Plant a tree for the Jubilee” as part of Her Late Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee commemorations. The project creates a living legacy with over a million trees planted serving as a lasting tribute to Her Late Majesty.

The new tree has been planted in the Walnut Tree Plantation at the Reserve. An open location flanked by yew and oak has been chosen giving it the best chance to establish into a large specimen to be enjoyed by generations to come. Easily visible from the path through the plantation it will be surrounded by primroses, bluebells and anemones at ground level. The wooded areas at Warnham Local Nature Reserve are already home to owls, sparrowhawks, and roe deer, with winter flocks of siskin and redwing - this new tree will only add to the wonderful environment for the array of flora and fauna at the site.

Volunteers at Warnham Local Nature Reserve

Mr Noel said: “This has been a wonderful project and it has been great to see so many groups come together across Horsham District to plant new trees. There are now over 6000 trees marked on the interactive map for our area and I look forward to seeing them establish. I am proud that they will leave an enduring imprint on the local landscape and create a very special lasting tribute to the Her Late Majesty."

The Council provided funds and resources to enable 25 trees to be planted across the Horsham District by Parish and Neighbourhood Councils in a project organised by its Parks and Countryside team.

The walnut tree at Warnham Local Nature Reserve will appear on the Queen’s Green Canopy interactive map at queensgreencanopy.org/map-education-hub/qgc-map, which creates a digital record of the Jubilee tree planting projects across the United Kingdom. The project is concluding at the end of March.