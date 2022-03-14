Littlehampton tree planting scheme added to Queen’s Green Canopy digital map

In the last few months the council has replaced old Leylandii trees which were nearing the end of their lifespan with established English native trees and hedgerow that are best suited to coastal conditions and provide a long-term planting scheme that can be enjoyed for years to come.

Assisting the deputy mayor councillor Jill Long and councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper with planting the last trees were two prefects from The Littlehampton Academy.

A dedication plaque has been erected at the site and the trees have been added to the Queen’s Green Canopy.

The Littlehampton Town Council, Tree Planting ceremony of The Queens Green Canopy. Pic Scott Ramsey

The Green Canopy is a project generating the planting of large, celebration trees, new majestic avenues of trees, urban planting, and expansive new forests that will benefit future generations with every planting being recorded on a digital Queen’s Green Canopy map which will be presented to Her Majesty at the end of the Jubilee year.

Speaking about the initiative, chair of the community resources committee, councillor Billy-Blanchard-Cooper, said: “Offering a sustainable habitat for local wildlife, the new additions complement the rest of the park’s established vegetation and in time provide screening from the road behind.