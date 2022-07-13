Tributes to former Crawley councillor - 'he was a truly decent man'

Mike Pickett, who represented Southgate between 2014 and this year, died on Monday (July 11).

Councillors will observe one minute’s silence in his memory during the full council meeting on Wednesday (July 20).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Jones, leader of the borough council, counted himself among Mr Pickett’s friends.

Tributes have been paid to Mike Pickett, who represented Southgate from 2014 until this year

He said: “Mike was truly a decent man, full of integrity and hugely committed to Southgate and Crawley.

“He was a hugely talented councillor who improved our public life hugely – I will miss him very much and I know many, many people who will do so too.

“He was a local legend, so well known.”

Mr Jones praised the way Mr Pickett had been so generous with his time over the years, treating everyone’s opinions and issues with ‘the greatest of respect’.

His role as councillor saw him speak up for people on issues ranging from the need for security doors at flats in Burley Close, to the redevelopment of Zurich House, to concerns about the allotments in Baker Close.

Mr Jones said his friend had been a ‘formidable’ chairman of the Southgate Community Forum for several years and a strong supporter of the Conservation Areas set up in West Street, Malthouse Road and the neighbourhood centre.

Mr Pickett served as chairman of the council’s licensing committee and looked likely to be heading for a cabinet seat before health problems set in.